Charter Trust Co. Takes Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,625.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,701.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,462.98. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $910.95 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,556.83.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.