Charter Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

