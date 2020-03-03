Charter Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $207.17 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.62.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

