Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Insiders sold 210,576 shares of company stock worth $10,066,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.