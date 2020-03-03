Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chemed by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Chemed stock opened at $450.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,820 shares of company stock worth $2,633,656. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

