Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 316,862 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 316,862 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $768.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

