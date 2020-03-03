Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 196,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

