Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.