Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,680 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

