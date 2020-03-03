Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.79.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.