Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $220.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 182.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.43 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

