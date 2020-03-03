Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

