Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,185 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

GPOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

