Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,390 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,523 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

