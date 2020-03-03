Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of MSG Networks worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,169,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after buying an additional 158,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

