Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 552,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.