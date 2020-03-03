Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.