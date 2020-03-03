Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 54.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

