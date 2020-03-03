Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,573,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

