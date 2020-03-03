Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

