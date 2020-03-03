Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Cardtronics worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.44. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

