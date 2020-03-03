Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

