Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

