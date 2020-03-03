Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 221,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

