Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.