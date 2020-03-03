Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,954,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

SLM opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

