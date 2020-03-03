Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CorePoint Lodging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE CPLG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.