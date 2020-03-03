Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 163,550 Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 207,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of MIK opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

