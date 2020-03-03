Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 12,345 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

