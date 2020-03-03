Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 13,355 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

