Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 160,985 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,985 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.