Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $197,041.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,005 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.