Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 33,555 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,555 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

GMRE stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.