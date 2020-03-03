Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 40,460 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,460 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

