Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 42,860 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

