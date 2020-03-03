Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 42,940 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

