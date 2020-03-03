Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 6,675 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

