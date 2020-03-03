Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,530 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Realty Income by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Realty Income by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

