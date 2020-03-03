Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

NYSE CHS opened at $3.80 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,750.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

