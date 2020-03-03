CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $22.80. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 760,225 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$2,646,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$220,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,124,750. Insiders have sold a total of 197,332 shares of company stock worth $4,761,526 in the last quarter.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.