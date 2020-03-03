CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,971 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

