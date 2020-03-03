CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 178.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNP shares. Bank of America lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

