CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 153,760 Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

