CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $293.44 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $271.58 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

