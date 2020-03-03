CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

