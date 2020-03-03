CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,701,000 after buying an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.