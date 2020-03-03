CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

