CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,770,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,726,000 after buying an additional 88,662 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

