CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after buying an additional 315,100 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

