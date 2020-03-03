CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,544 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

